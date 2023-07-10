9 Struck in Downtown Cleveland in Mass Shooting
July 10, 2023 6:52AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite a heavy police presence in a popular nightclub area of downtown Cleveland on West 6th Street, nine people were shot by a gunman Saturday night.
A gunman pulled up in a car and fired into a crowd leaving a bar that was closing.
All are expected to be OK.
Mayor Justin Bibb says he still wants more officers, and there’s a forthcoming announcement to that effect.
Detectives are looking for a suspect.