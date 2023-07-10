9 Struck in Downtown Cleveland in Mass Shooting

A boater heads down the Cuyahoga River toward Lake Erie past downtown Cleveland Thursday, May 29, 2008. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite a heavy police presence in a popular nightclub area of downtown Cleveland on West 6th Street, nine people were shot by a gunman Saturday night.

A gunman pulled up in a car and fired into a crowd leaving a bar that was closing.

All are expected to be OK.

Mayor Justin Bibb says he still wants more officers, and there’s a forthcoming announcement to that effect.

Detectives are looking for a suspect.