Another Season – More Excitement!

So here we go…..Our 78 th Year as THE Voice of High School Football in Stark County…1480 WHBC/MIX 94.1!!! What better way to Kick if Off

than with 2 Games in Week 1….and our first broadcast with one of the best neighborhood Rivalries in High School Football. The “Battle of 13 th

Street” as CENTRAL CATHOLIC travel to battle the PERRY PANTHERS.

Both teams had campaigns last year below their heritage and standards. PERRY…winless in the Fed…8 losses with 5 of them by 3 pts or less. However…this team has tremendous upside to this season. Carson Basham will split time on Defense and Offense with packages for him and Soph QB Austin Mattox. Speed on the outside with Joel

Brown and Luke Wolf. DeAndre Church who quietly totaled 1,000+ yards last season. Potential on paper. We’ll see if it carries to the field.

The CRUSADERS….ALWAYS play the Panthers well. Thursday night should be no exception. QB/LB Jack Talkington is on a very short list of outstanding Two -Way players in Stark County. Alex Henderson and Dan Boron and Tommy Buckler are impact players on defense. The Crusaders are striving for a plus .500 season….it would be their first

since 2016….the year they brought home the DV championship.

FRIDAY NIGHT….hello Tigertown. The Tigers take on Cincinnati Moeller. Their last meeting was 2006, but it’s 2022 and the opportunity to come out of the gates with a statement win. The talent is there with QB Jalen Slaughter, maybe the best 1 – 2 backfield with Wiilltrell Hartson and Freddie Lenix Jr…WR .Ardell Banks coming off an outstanding Jr season. A defense with the likes of Marcus Moore and Maverick Clark. The offensive line need to round into form….and it will. MOELLER….a young

team that surprised onlookers by making it to the State Semi Final last year. No surprises this year. Should be an electric night at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium!!

So here we go…..Week 1 of the 2022 High School Football Season. From my perspective In the Booth….Is there anywhere you would rather be this Thursday and Friday Night!? If so, we seriously need to talk! Both games On Air 6:50…Kick Off 7pm LIVE on 1480 WHBC…blasting on the FM with MIX 94.1 and Streaming LIVE on

whbc.com. and mix941.com!! High School Football lives here!! Kenny Roda, Mark Miller, Denny Kinkead, and yours truly look forward to seeing in the seats

AND See y’all On the Radio!!