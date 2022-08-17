VOTE HERE: OSP Competes in Nationwide Cruiser Contest

Courtesy State Highway Patrol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol is pitching for votes in a nationwide “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

They came in second place last year.

Check out their 2022 entry and then vote here.

It’s sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers.

Here’s more from their press release:

When visiting the SurveyMonkey website, scroll to the bottom of the page and select Ohio from the drop-down menu.

Agency rankings will be updated on AAST’s website.

The photo receiving the most votes will be featured on the cover of AAST’s 2023 wall calendar.

Please help vote the Ohio State Highway Patrol as the 2022 best looking cruiser.

Voting began on August 8 at 12 p.m. and will continue until August 25 at 5 p.m.