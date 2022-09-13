“Just Add Water” Cereal – Will you try it?

Close-up crop of woman holding a bowl containing Homemade granola or muesli with oat flakes, corn flakes, dried fruits with fresh berries. Healthy Breakfast

Kellogg’s unveiled new single-serve containers of cereal called “Insta-Bowls” that require you to JUST ADD WATER.

There’s powdered milk at the bottom. So you fill each one halfway with cold water to make it liquidy.

They’re doing a test run at select Walmarts and plan to sell them nationwide through Walmart.com soon.

Each bowl costs $2, which is way more than a normal bowl at home costs. So they think we’ll pay extra for the convenient on-the-go aspect.

Powdered milk has been around since the 1800s, so it’s not clear why they’ve been sitting on the idea for so long.

They’ve got four varieties to start: Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, and Raisin Bran Crunch.