A sign for monkeypox vaccinations is shown at a vaccination site, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Only nine new cases of monkeypox over the past week in Ohio.

That’s according to the weekly report.

That’s 285 total cases and one death so far in the state.

Stark County is still at 4 total cases.