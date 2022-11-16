The Zoo Comes to CAK – A Partnership is Born

The Akron Zoo and Akron-Canton Airport are launching a new partnership, which includes two zoo-themed installations inside the airport.

The first wall is a two-story, 18-foot-high wall located next to the escalators leading to the airport gates. The wall features three different biomes – the ocean,

savannah and rainforest – and the Akron Zoo animals native to those regions.

The artwork includes three-dimensional plants and animals and video of Akron Zoo animals. The second wall to greet travelers features the zoo’s Humboldt penguins. The

multi-media display includes visuals of the penguin habitat, penguins, educational information and a video of the zoo’s actual penguins. This wall greets visitors as they

exit TSA security.

“The Akron-Canton Airport is such a strong asset to our community,” said Doug Piekarz, president; CEO at the Akron Zoo. “We are thrilled to represent the Akron Zoo

not once, but twice with our installations at our world-class airport.”

“As we form this partnership with the Akron Zoo, we believe it is a perfect fit for our ongoing efforts to create an exceptional guest experience at CAK, while curating a

sense of place,” said Ren Camacho, president & CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport.

“We are delighted to share an important cultural attraction of our community with travelers, inspiring adventure around the Akron-Canton region.”

The Akron Zoo is open 361 days a year. Winter hours are 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is $9 per person. Children under two are free and parking is $5. For more

information visit www.akronzoo.org or call (330) 375-2550.