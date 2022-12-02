AAA: Plunge in Gas Prices Continues
December 2, 2022 7:17AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices are approaching levels from one year ago.
With AAA saying demand remains lower and supplies are up, the average price this morning in Stark County is $3.25 a gallon, down 60-cents over the last month.
A year ago, the average price was $3.09.
GasBuddy has stations in the Alliance area at $2.99 a gallon already.
The state average price is $3.32.
The national average is $3.45.
Even truck drivers are getting some relief, with diesel in the county down to $5.63 a gallon.