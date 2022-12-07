News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls

By Pam Cook
December 7, 2022 1:06PM EST
Share
Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls

 

More about:
Food
pepperoni rolls
recall
stark county

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
3

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
4

CPD: Man Points Gun at Girlfriend with Kids in House
5

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus