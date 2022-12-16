Human Trafficking and Prostitution Arrests in Stark County

A human trafficking and prostitution ring has been busted in Jackson Township and surrounding areas.

Jackson Township Police worked with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and several other law enforcement agencies. On December 8th and people have been arrested.

The following individuals answered an on-line advertisement offering explicit sexual services in exchange for payment. They are charged with Engaging in Prostitution and Possession of Criminal Tools,

Dwayne T. Murray, age 31, Kent, OH

Willie A. Fountain III, age 46, North Jackson, OH

Michael E. Lyon, age 53, Dover, OH

Ger Vang, age 34, Akron, OH

Joseph Sherwood, age 45, Medina, OH

Michael K. Hoover, age 39, Canton, OH

James P. Cooney, age 47, Brunswick, OH

Keith D. Larew, age 50, Salem, OH

Terry Renner, age 64, Massillon, OH

Rajiv Abichandani, age 38, Aurora, OH

Robert L. Kassler, age 50, Massillon, OH

Robert D. Hoover, age 61, Chagrin Falls, OH

Walter L. Martin, age 53, Akron, OH

Robert J. Yoder, age 49, Apple Creek, OH

John M. Kenzie, age 58, Coventry Township, OH

Derek E. Rucker, age 60, Akron, OH

The following individual was arrested and charged with the following:

Shane L. Gammel, age 48, Canton, OH

Engaging in Prostitution

Possession of Criminal Tools

Possession of Drugs

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs