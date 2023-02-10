Nimishillen Man in Court on Aggravated Murder, 11 Aggravated Arson Counts

Anthony Carr (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Nimishillen Township man accused of setting two house fires last year, one of them deadly, has been indicted by a session of the Stark County Grand Jury.

31-year-old Anthony Carr faces an aggravated murder count in the death of 71-year-old Patrick Murphy at a house in the 900 block of Raff Road SW in Canton last September.

Carr also faces aggravated arson charges for a fire in December on Fairmount Street NE in Plain Township.

There are a total of 11 aggravated arson counts, eight of them for residents, many of whom were fortunate enough to escape the two fires.

He’s being arraigned on Friday.