Nimishillen Man in Court on Aggravated Murder, 11 Aggravated Arson Counts
February 10, 2023 6:51AM EST
Anthony Carr (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Nimishillen Township man accused of setting two house fires last year, one of them deadly, has been indicted by a session of the Stark County Grand Jury.
31-year-old Anthony Carr faces an aggravated murder count in the death of 71-year-old Patrick Murphy at a house in the 900 block of Raff Road SW in Canton last September.
Carr also faces aggravated arson charges for a fire in December on Fairmount Street NE in Plain Township.
There are a total of 11 aggravated arson counts, eight of them for residents, many of whom were fortunate enough to escape the two fires.
He’s being arraigned on Friday.
More about: