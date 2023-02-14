News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Engineer Looking for Comments on Proposed Dressler Project

By Jim Michaels
February 14, 2023 5:41AM EST
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Engineer’s Office wants to know what you think.

They’re planning a series of upgrades to Dressler Road NW and its intersections at Everhard Road, Belden Village Street and Belden Park Crossing.

That’s where traffic enters Target and JoAnn.

Courtesy Stark County Engineer’s Office
The $5.5 million 2025-2026 project adds a number of turn lanes, with some raised medians and a retaining wall.

The department is accepting comments until March 7.

The Dressler/Everhard intersection is on the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s hazardous intersections list.

