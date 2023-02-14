Engineer Looking for Comments on Proposed Dressler Project

Getty Images

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Engineer’s Office wants to know what you think.

They’re planning a series of upgrades to Dressler Road NW and its intersections at Everhard Road, Belden Village Street and Belden Park Crossing.

That’s where traffic enters Target and JoAnn.

The $5.5 million 2025-2026 project adds a number of turn lanes, with some raised medians and a retaining wall.

The department is accepting comments until March 7.

The Dressler/Everhard intersection is on the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s hazardous intersections list.