More on EP Senate Hearing: Resident, Governor Testify

Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee member Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, talks to East Palestine, Ohio, resident Misti Allison, during the committee hearing on improving rail safety in response to the East Palestine train derailment, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – East Palestine resident Misti Allison was among those testifying before a Senate committee on the train derailment last month.

Allison says life has changed for her family, and many residents don’t know what the future holds.

Governor Mike DeWine testified remotely, while visiting the village on Wednesday.

DeWine told the Senators that the state is now working with the railroad in presenting safety seminars to first responders, with one of them taking place on Tuesday.

DeWine also said that Norfolk Southern must put residents back to where they were before the night of February 3.