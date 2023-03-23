Family OK But Displaced After Canton Twp. Fire

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Township Fire Department is investigating an afternoon fire Wednesday that has a family of four getting assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire in the 100 block of 48th Street SW just off of Cleveland Avenue required a closure on Cleveland for a few hours.

The fire started in the garage, but firefighters were able to keep it from heavily damaging the attached house.

Two children and their mother were home at the time.

“Dad” is a part-time township firefighter, but he was working out of town Wednesday afternoon.

No one was injured, but a family pet was lost in the flames.

Thanks to JordanMillerNews for the image seen in this story.