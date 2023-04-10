News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Celebrity Cuisine is Coming Up – Get Tickets Here!

By Pam Cook
April 10, 2023 12:38PM EDT
Share
Celebrity Cuisine is Coming Up – Get Tickets Here!
created by MA Mcallister

 

Great food, great friends and Kenny and JT!  What more can you ask for?  The 31st Annual Tri-County Restaurant Association Celebrity Cuisine, presented by Atlantic Food Distributors, is set for Tuesday, April 18, 2023!  Sample foods from enthusiasts all over Northeast Ohio.  Unlimited appetizers, dinner samples, beer, wine and delicious sweets.  Live music and entertainment by The Kenny & JT Show of News-Talk 1480 WHBC, a silent auction and raffles.

Don’t miss it!  Stop by and say hello to the 1480 WHBC Afternoon Team!  And, get tickets   HERE

Canton Memorial Civic Center
1101 Market Ave. N in Canton
5:30pm-8:00pm
Early access for VIP ticket holders at 5:00pm

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

New Project in Northern Stark Involves Closure
3

35-year old Killed in Canton Shooting
4

LATEST: City Sewer Project Leads to Issues on Route 30
5

Jackson Man Gets 10 to 13 1/2 Years in Traffic Death