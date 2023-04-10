Celebrity Cuisine is Coming Up – Get Tickets Here!

Great food, great friends and Kenny and JT! What more can you ask for? The 31st Annual Tri-County Restaurant Association Celebrity Cuisine, presented by Atlantic Food Distributors, is set for Tuesday, April 18, 2023! Sample foods from enthusiasts all over Northeast Ohio. Unlimited appetizers, dinner samples, beer, wine and delicious sweets. Live music and entertainment by The Kenny & JT Show of News-Talk 1480 WHBC, a silent auction and raffles.

Don’t miss it! Stop by and say hello to the 1480 WHBC Afternoon Team! And, get tickets HERE

Canton Memorial Civic Center

1101 Market Ave. N in Canton

5:30pm-8:00pm

Early access for VIP ticket holders at 5:00pm

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.