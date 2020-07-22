A 1-year old Boy shot and killed in Canton ; One of Three Murders
WHBC News
Three murders are under investigation in Canton this morning – including that of a 1-year old boy.
Police say they’ve happened in the last 24 hours. 31-year old Ronald Pleasant died after being shot while on Louisiana Court NW on Tuesday night. Another person was shot but his injuries were not serious.
Then a few hours later, another shooting took place on Pulley Place SE. Police say 20-year old Brandon Bush was shot and killed. He too was with another person who was taken to the hospital.
And then at approximately 2:30 this morning – 1-year old twin brothers were sleeping in their home on Clarendon Avenue SW. Shots were fired into the home striking both boys. Ace Lucas died of his injuries. Injuries were not life threatening for Arcel Lucas.
Canton Police ask anyone with information to contact them or leave an anonymous tip at tip411.