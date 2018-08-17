A Baby in Danger when a Local Couple OD’s

A little baby is OK after a local couple overdoses outside a Canton Township business, leaving the child inside a hot car… The baby was pulled from the car by a witness at the Busy Beaver store off Whipple Avenue NW, then taken to the hospital to be evaluated… Cody Powell reportedly told Stark County Sheriff’s deputies that he and Michelle Hall had injected themselves with heroin; they were found lying on top of one another near the car… A sheriff’s deputy and Canton Township firefighter administered Narcan to revive the pair.