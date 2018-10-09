A Backyard Brawl In The JTO

The Central Catholic Crusaders will play their fourth straight road game when they travel to Jackson this Friday night to meet the Polar Bears. Our Aultcare TV Game of the Week features the 3-4 Crusaders against the 4-3 Polar Bears.

Central Catholic is coming off a 42-6 win at Carrollton last week. In that win, the Crusaders rolled up 478 yards on offense while holding the Warriors to just 96 total yards.

The game also featured the longest scoring pass in Central Catholic football history. In the second quarter, Crusaders’ QB Dylan Johnson hooked up with WR Alec Stalnaker on a 97 yard scoring pass. Johnson threw two other TD passes in the win, one to Joe Roth and the other to Corlin Armour Smith. Central Catholic is averaging 26.6 points per game and giving up 19.6 per contest. Carrollton’s only score came on a blocked punt and return for a TD in the second quarter.

Central Catholic will close out their regular season schedule with two home games. On October 19 they’ll face Royal Imperial Collegiate from Ontario and then on October 26 the Crusaders will host Louisville.

Meanwhile Jackson comes home after losing to McKinley 49-28 last week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Polar Bears trailed the unbeaten Bulldogs only 21-14 at the half. McKinley would go on to outscore Jackson in the second half 28 to 14. The Jackson defense gave up 473 yards of total offense to the Pups including 179 yards and four TDs to Bulldogs’ running back Lameir Garrett.

The Polar Bears did have 319 yards of total offense themselves but they turned the ball over twice against McKinley. Jackson RB Noah Albright had a great game, finishing with an even 100 yards rushing on 21 carries. WR Jake Ryan had 3 catches for 141 yards and Preston Johnson had a 90 yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter but it wasn’t nearly enough.

The Polar Bears are averaging 22.7 points a game on offense and giving up 20.1 on defense.

Be sure to look for me, along with Mark Miller, Frank Cilona, Bob Jeffreys and our entire crew for the Aultcare TV Game of the Week this Friday night at Jackson.