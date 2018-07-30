A “Balloon Convention” in Stark County

One Stark County nieghborhood got to see the beauty of hot air balloons first hand. Residents of Elmhurst Avenue in Plain Township saw 4 or 5 balloons touch down in their yards…surrounding their homes early yesterday morning. Residents were out taking videos and pictures — quite a sight.

Meanwhile, dozens of hot air balloons were in the air again over Jackson Township, Canton and the nearby area yesterday as part of the annual Enshrinement Festival Balloon Classic, despite a mishap Saturday night where a hot air balloon pilot was fortunate to avoid serious injury: the balloonist came in contact with some power lines near the intersection of 4th Street and Marian Avenue SW Saturday night; the pilot suffered minor burns, but refused treatment.

Photos courtesy of Michelle Stahleker