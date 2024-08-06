A Blood Shortage Nationwide – Donate Now!

The American Red Cross says there is an extreme shortage of blood across the nation. Last month, extreme heat impacted blood drives across the country, resulting in a 25-percent decrease in blood donations. The concern is that we are entering peak hurricane season. Donors with Type O blood are the most needed right now. As a thank-you and an incentive, people who donate this month will receive a $20 Amazon gift card. You can schedule your donation at RedCross.org.