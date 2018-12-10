A Canton Man’s Love for the Father He Never Knew

Rex Beach and his father William "Arnold" Beach, circa 1955. (Picture provided by Rex Beach)

(WHBC) – The story of a Canton man’s unconditional love for the father he never knew has him planning a January 10 service and burial.

Last week, Rex Beach got the OK to move William “Arnold” Beach’s remains from an unmarked grave in Texas to the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.

Rex also plans a service at the First Church of the Nazarene of Canton on 30th Street, as well as a procession through part of Canton.

The elder Beach left the family home in Lima, Ohio after a divorce.

Rex was just two years old at the time.

He did the research, learning his father fought for the Army Air Corps in World War II, dying of cancer with no known relatives back in 1999.

Here’s Joe Palmisano’s interview with Rex Beach from the Saturday December 8 “The Week That Was”.