A Child Dies in Shooting at a Plain Township Hotel

A child is dead after being found shot in a Plain Township hotel room early Friday morning. The Stark County Sheriff is investigating. They responded the Knights Inn on Convenience Circle NW around 1:00am for a report of a shooting. They found the child and provided first aid. The child was taken to the hospital where they died. There are reports that an adult and two other young children were staying there too.

Apparently they have a person of interest but that person is not in custody. More details are expected soon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Bureau, (330)-430-3800 ext. 0. Citizens can also communicate with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office using the mobile app, which can be downloaded for free via the app store on any smartphone by searching Stark Sheriff Ohio.