A Creepy Theory on Why We Fear Clowns
Stephen King’s “IT Chapter 2” is now in Theaters.
It brings back the question that has many pondering….Why does Pennywise make our skin crawl?
It might be because many people suffer from true coulrophobia, the fear of clowns.
Logically, a clown is simply a person wearing makeup and silly clothes, and yet they still tend to give just about everyone the creeps. Here are some of the ten psychological reasons why some people are afraid of clowns:
They’re Unpredictable ; Fear of the Unknown; Mass hysteria over clowns.
But, There are stories that go back to earlier centuries about clowns and the black plague that may frighten you even more.
Gary Rivers spoke with Dr. John Huber about the fear of clowns on Friday
Huber is the Chairman for Mainstream Mental Health. (www.mainstreammentalhealth.org)