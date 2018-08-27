A Deadly Weekend on the Roadways Locally

A motorcycle accident on Lincoln Street East near Tump Avenue has taken the life of a Perry Township man. 65 year old David Kleinhenz died when the motorcycle collided with a semi in the turn lane. Kleinhenz was not wearing a helmet; the truck driver was not injured. The Stark County Sheriff is investigating.

AND…Another fatal crash involving a motorcyle. This one happened last night on Manchester Road near Green Valley Drive in New Franklin in Summit county. Patrol officials say it happened when 71-year old Jonna Andrews failed to yield from a private drive and was struck by a southbound motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was 60-year old Kurt Kallenborn. After striking the vehicle, Mr. Kallenborn and his passenger, 54-year old Toni Kallenborn, were thrown from the bike. Mrs. Kallenborn died at the scene. Mr. Kallenborn was transported to Akron City Hospital with serious injuries. Neither motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet. This crash remains under investigation.

ALSO…a man is dead in Akron after he drove his car into the back of an asphalt truck on Friday… The crash happened in the 1100 block of Howe Avenue… Akron police say the truck was slowing to a stop when the car hit the rear of the vehicle.