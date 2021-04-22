A discussion about police reform and what needs to happen
File – In this June 2, 2020 file photo, demonstrators march past the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, protesting the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Tuesday, June 16, 2020 that police will be prohibited from using tear gas and limited in using pepper to disperse peaceful protests and demonstrations in the city. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)
What are your thoughts on police reform? What do you think needs to be done to fix the system? Is the system broken in your mind?
- State Representative Phil Plummer from the 40th District in Ohio. Plummer is a former Sheriff from Montgomery County in the state (Dayton).
- Kyle Strickland, Senior Legal Analyst from the Kirwan Institute at The Ohio State University. He is also a member of the Columbus Police Civilian Review Board.
Some key questions are answered in these discussions, listen to the entire show with the link below.