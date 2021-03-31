      Weather Alert

A discussion about reparations for Black Americans impacted by generational discrimination

Jon Bozeka
Mar 31, 2021 @ 12:19pm

Have you ever had a discussion on this topic before? What would you say to someone that is an advocate for this? What would you say to someone who is against it? Listed below are the guests that joined Jon.

  • Mark Stevenson – Co-President of the National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants
  • State Representative Stephanie Howse.
  • Dr. Hasan Kwame Jeffries – Associate Professor of history at The Ohio State University.

