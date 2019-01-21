A Good Day To Go Sledding

(WHBC) – Fresh snow on the ground and the day off of school meant it was time to hit the sledding hill for many youngsters in Canton on Monday.

Some kids we spoke with said they weren’t going to let wind chills below zero stop them from having some fun on their day off.

“I don’t really care, I’m used to the cold,” said 9-year-old Seanna, after she came flying down the hill on her sled.

We asked her if she was a good sledder and she quickly answered “no”.

“It’s a good thing that snow’s so soft then huh,” her stepdad Bret said.

School will be back in session on Tuesday, so Seanna and friends will have to wait until after the school day is over to get in some sledding.

The high temp on Tuesday will be around 32.

They’re not going to want to go sledding on Wednesday though, with a high of 42 and rain expected.

Thursday, a chance of snow returns with a high around 30.