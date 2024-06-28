News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

A How-To From Canton City Public Health on Licensing Your Food Truck Business

By Jim Michaels
June 28, 2024 8:28AM EDT
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking it’s difficult to start a food truck business?

From the Canton City Public Health perspective, it’s not so bad.

You contact the health department for a “mobile packet” of information to be filled out.

That determines how the business is licensed.

Then there’s the inspection, the license purchase, and you’re in business.

The key is to approach the correct health department office in the county.

There are four of them.

They are Canton, Massillon, Alliance, and the Stark County Health Department.

Director of Environmental Health with the Canton health department Annie Butosov says you’ll find out which one to go to when you register your business with the state.

Since food service requirements are the same throughout the state, your idea for a food truck does not lock you down to one jurisdiction.

