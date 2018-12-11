A Jimmy Dean Sausage Recall

FILE - This Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2009, file photo, shows Jimmy Dean premium pork sausage on display at a store, in Chicago. Hillshire Brands is buying Pinnacle Foods, whose brands include Duncan Hines and Aunt Jemima, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at approximately $4.23 billion, the companies announced Monday, May 12, 2014. Hillshire Brands roster of brands include Jimmy Dean meats, Ball Park hot dogs and Sara Lee frozen bakery goods. The combined company will use the Hillshire Brands name and be based in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Five people say they found metal in Jimmy Dean Sausage and now it’s being recalled — more than 29,000 pounds. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement Tuesday. The frozen, ready-to-eat sausage links items were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018.

The problem was discovered when five people said they found metal in the sausage links.

The recalled products are 23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a Use By date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19085” on the back of the product packaging.

These items were shipped to an establishment in Tennessee where the product was further distributed to retail stores.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382-3101.–