A Kid’s Fight Club?

Call it bizarre. Call it disturbing. It’s a bizarre story coming out of Missouri where video taken from a daycare facility shows preschoolers punching each other in a “fight club” organized by their teachers.

In the video obtained by KTVI, kids can be seen wearing “Incredible Hulk” fists while punching each other at Adventure Learning Center. One teacher can even be seen jumping excitedly in the video.

Sadly, the only person seen trying to break up the fighting is another preschooler. After police and state inspectors investigated, two teachers were fired but nobody was arrested.