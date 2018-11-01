A Kid’s Fight Club?
By Pam Cook
|
Nov 1, 2018 @ 6:18 AM

Call it bizarre. Call it disturbing. It’s a bizarre story coming out of Missouri where video taken from a daycare facility shows preschoolers punching each other in a “fight club” organized by their teachers.
In the video obtained by KTVI, kids can be seen wearing “Incredible Hulk” fists while punching each other at Adventure Learning Center. One teacher can even be seen jumping excitedly in the video.
Sadly, the only person seen trying to break up the fighting is another preschooler. After police and state inspectors investigated, two teachers were fired but nobody was arrested.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Want to Trade in the Halloween Candy you don’t Like? This man – survives more than Pittsburgh’s Shooting When it’s your City …. Round up Sex Offenders on Halloween? What are you Afraid of? Are you using a Cheese Grater Wrong?