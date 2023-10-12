A Lot to Play For : In the Booth With Bels

Week 9…broadcast #10…for The Aultman Hospital Game of the Week as we roll into Crusader Country as Central will host Da Bears of Jackson! Big School vs

Small School and it lends itself to an interesting evening.

The Crusaders have found their rhythm down the stretch…5 consecutive wins after an 0 – 2 start. The offense is putting up numbers, being opportunistic, and

the defense has been solid. Of course, it always helps when you have a Dan Boron in your game plan….running, throwing, special teams, defense. One of

those Swiss Army Knife players?!….he’s the whole dang toolbox!!

Da Bears….there a tough opponent for anybody…but they have to collect themselves quickly…sitting at 9 in the D1 – Region 1 playoff standings…they have to stop the bleeding…Finding their offense which has struggled for consistency in their 3 game losing skid…only averaging 10 points a game. In two of the losses a total of 6 points in the second half. Protecting QB Lucas Ecrement, allowing him to distribute the ball to Benson, Colando, Fuline, and Philips and finding the running game are paramount to get back on the win track.

So much to play for….obviously to post a win, but to also collect a bucket of computer points as the final two weeks of the season upon us. From my

perspective in the booth…. Stark County High School Football never ceases to keep us entertained, and wanting more. High School Football lives here!! 1480 WHBC/MIX 94.1! Kenny Roda, Mark Miller, Denny Kinkead, and yours truly look forward to seeing y’all On the Radio!!