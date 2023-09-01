A Massillon Woman Seriously Injured in a Car/Pedestrian Crash

A car/pedestrian accident in Tuscarawas Township last night is under investigation by the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Troopers say 45-year old Crystal Williamson of Massillon was walking north on State Route 93 and attempted to cross State Route 172. (Lincolnway and Manchester)

That’s when she was struck by an SUV being driven by 64-year old Loretta Troyer of Apple Creek. Williamson was taken to the hospital and then lifeflighted with serious injuries. Troyer was not hurt. No drugs or alcohol involved — they’re trying to figure out what happened. The incident occurred around 10:40 last night.