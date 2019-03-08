A Mumps Outbreak at PA University

A Mumps Outbreak Is Happening At Temple University – There’s an outbreak of the Mumps in the Philadelphia area.

Health officials confirm 16 cases of the mumps have been traced to Temple University, one is under investigation, and two county cases are being eyed. That’s the highest number reported in Philadelphia since 2011. Because of the close quarters at colleges, outbreaks are more likely there. What causing these outbreaks lately? Not everyone is getting vaccinated.

Symptoms include fever and swollen glands on the side of the face. The virus is spread by touching a surface an infected person did, through saliva or mucus by coughing, sneezing or talking, sharing eating utensils or cups.

Source: CNN