A NEW Monopoly – but will you play?

Pam Cook
Dec 2, 2019 @ 7:59am
It’s good to see a business giving their customers JUST what they asked for.  Or, you know, literally the direct opposite.

Hasbro just released a new board game for the Christmas season . . . a LONGER version of Monopoly.

In this version, the board is bigger so there are two or three versions of every property . . . like, there are three Boardwalks, and so on.  There’s only one die instead of two, so you move around slower.

And you can’t get out of this game by going bankrupt . . . it only ends when someone owns every single property in the game.

It costs $20 and it’s only available on Amazon . . . where they’ve already sold out of their first batch.  Who is buying this?

Hasbro ALSO released a second version of Monopoly that’s the opposite.  It’s called Monopoly Speed, and they promise it’ll take less than 10 minutes to finish.

 

 

