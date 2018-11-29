A New Version of Big Mouth Billy Bass is on Sale . . . and It’s Powered by Amazon’s Alexa

The Big Mouth Billy Bass is one of the stranger products of the past few decades . . . like, why did millions of people want to hang a fake fish on their wall that talks and sings?
And now . . . the Big Mouth Billy Bass is back, and it has EVOLVED.
Gary Rivers spent a segment on the new product during his mid-day show on Thursday.
(Like you, we questioned his choice of topics as well. But, it has merit.
The new version on sale looks just like the old version . . . but this one is powered by Amazon’s Alexa. So what does that mean?
- You can give it commands using an Amazon Echo.
- When Alexa gives you answers, Billy will lip sync them.
- It can dance and sing along to Amazon music.
- And it’ll cost $40, when you could just, oh I don’t know, light the money on fire instead.
You can pre-order it on Amazon right now, and it’s supposed to start shipping on Saturday.
(Mashable)