A Pair Of Buckeyes Claim Big Ten Honors

Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins and DE Chase Young were named as Big Ten Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week for their contributions in the Buckeyes 27-26 win at Penn State. Here’s more from the Big Ten’s official press release:
Offensive Player of the Week:
Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
So., QB, Potomac, Md./Bullis School
• Engineered a pair of touchdown drives in the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter, including a 12-play, 96-yard drive to take the lead as Ohio State overcame a 12-point deficit in a victory at Penn State
• Went 15 of 23 for 212 yards and two touchdowns in the second half in front of a record crowd of 110,889 at Beaver Stadium
• Totaled 270 passing yards and three touchdowns in the contest
• Earns his third career Offensive Player of the Week award and second in as many weeks
• Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: Dwayne Haskins (Sept. 24, 2018)
Co-Defensive Players of the Week: Chase Young,OSU and Chase Winovich, Michigan
Chase Young, Ohio State
So., DE, Upper Marlboro, Md./Dematha Catholic
• Tallied 3.0 tackles for loss in a victory at Penn State, including one on the Nittany Lions’ final offensive play of the contest with Ohio State holding a one-point lead
• Finished the game with six tackles, including 2.0 sacks
• Added two pass break-ups and two quarterback hurries
• Claims his first career Defensive Player of the Week award
• Last Ohio State Defensive Player of the Week: Dre’Mont Jones (Sept. 17, 2018)
The Buckeyes are now ranked 3rd in both the AP and Coaches polls and they will put their 5-0 record on the line Saturday afternoon at home against Indiana. Kick off is set for 4pm on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.