A recall of some Excedrin Caplets and Geltabs

Pam Cook
Jan 23, 2020 @ 7:18am
  • Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline announced the recall of Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine, as a precautionary measure.
  • The company said in a statement to CNN, “Through routine quality control and assurance measures, we discovered inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients for Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets and Geltabs, and Excedrin Migraine Caplets and Geltabs,”
  • The company does not believe that the product poses a safety risk to consumers but has voluntarily implemented the measure as a precaution.
  • The company described it as a short term issue, saying it expects production to resume shortly.
