A review of the first debate from last night

Jon Bozeka
Sep 30, 2020 @ 12:50pm
In this combination image of two photos showing both President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Jon received a detailed review of the first Presidential debate with political science professor Dr. David Cohen from the University of Akron. What were his thoughts? Who did he think the winner was?

LISTEN HERE

