A Special Day for Canton Today

Martin Luther King Jr. spoke to the people of this area at the Canton Memorial Field House on March 20th, 1964 and now the spot will forever be recognized in history. State Representative Thomas West says it took a lot of work to get it done but a historical marker will be placed at the Field House during a ceremony at Friday morning. It’s the International Day of Peace. Guest speakers will include Mayor Tom Bernabei and MLK Commission Chairman, Rev. Walter Arrington.

West worked with Canton City Schools, the MLK Commission and the State of Ohio to get it done. The McKinley High School Band will provide entertainment.