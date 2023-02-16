News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

A Stabbing in Canton has Police Searching for a Suspect

By Pam Cook
February 16, 2023 11:52AM EST
Canton police cruiser. (WHBC News)

 

Canton Police say they are searching for a 45-year old man in connection with a stabbing at a home on Webster Avenue NE Wednesday night.   They say they went to the home and found 46-year old Anthony Depalmo of Canton with a large stab wound to his rib area.   Depalmo told police he was in a fight with the suspect and was stabbed.  He is hospitalized with serious injuries.  They issued arrest warrants for Terry Leach – last known address was Waynesburg — to charge him with attempted murder and felonious assault.   Leach is still at-large.
This investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information in regards to this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police

