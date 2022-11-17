A Stark County Matchup

A classic for the ages…

This week our Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week will be a first. Lake and Massillon play for the very first time on the football field. This is the Region 7 Divisional title game. Winner moves on to the state semi-final game next Friday night. Site and opponent still to be determined.

Both teams have a great defense. 5 of the last 6 games Lake has played, the defense has given up just 7 points each game. The Lake defense on the season is giving up just 12.1 points per game. Massillon, their defense is giving up an average of 16.3 points per game. Defensively, during the playoffs both teams have been downright nasty. Lake is giving up just 6 points per game, while Massillon is only allowing 9.3.

Something will have to give on Friday night because both teams can score. Massillon averages 37.6 point per game and Lake is averaging 31.0 points per game. Lets look at the FIPS (as Kenny calls them), they are the fumbles, interceptions, and penalties. Massillon is -5 in takeways, Lake +9. Penalties, Massillon averages 7 per game for 67 yards. Lake averages 6 per game for 46 yards.

Both kickers are good. Both have made field goals in the 30-39 yard range. Massillon is making their PAT’s at a rate of 81%, Lake at 89%.

What does all of this mean? It means we have the makings for a great game on Friday. I know it might be cold, and it is a hike up to Parma, but it may be worth the trek. If you are not going, listen to us on 1480 WHBC and simulcasting MIX 94.1 and streaming live at whbc.com.

See you in the pressbox.