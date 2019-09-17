A WEEK 4 DOUBLE DOWN

What an outstanding week of match –ups on The One…The Only 1480 WHBC. Thursday Night…..they call it the “Holy War” but over the last 4 seasons it’s been more like Holy Geeezzz! CENTRAL vs ST THOMAS. The last 5 meetings have been all Crusaders winning 4 out of 5 outscoring Aquinas by a margin of 173 – 20. The last win in the series was 2016 with St Thomas pulling out a hard fought win 12 – 10. 2016 was also the last time St Thomas started the season 2 – 0…well they are sitting at 3 – 0 for the first time in a long time. They have a potent passing game, great special teams, and a defense that flies to the football. And they have shown great maturity and focus with their first two wins coming the way of game finishing drives in the 2nd half. It’s feeling like old times for the Knight, but Thursday night will be a test.
Central sits where they were at this juncture in 2018….1-2. Tough losses to Perry and South Range. They have signs of past Central teams that are a handful of plays away from uprighting the ship. A win over St Thomas would be huge in steering the Crusaders toward their goal of returning to the playoffs. They’re not big, but they are skilled, efficient, and they can throw it and will do so to as many as 5 receivers. Sirpilla Stadium will be Rocking on Thursday night!
Friday Night….one of the best match – ups this week in Stark County….LAKE playing host to LOUISVILLE. The Blue Streaks are out of the gates at 3 – 0 exactly where they were a year ago before the wheels came off. They are potent on offense, but the defense has been stellar giving up 16 point in 3 games, and a total of 7 pts in the 2nd half. Louisville lost a tough one Week 1 to Canfield. No surprise here that the Leopards will throw….and throw…and throw….862 yards in 3 games. Colton Jones is coming off a 422 yard effort last week. Last year vs. Lake he threw for a school record 502 yards. However, worth noting….Lake has picked off 8 passes in their 3 wins.
So…..the table is set. A “Holy War” on Thursday Night, and a “Holy Cow” match – up on Friday. From my perspective in the booth….buckle –up…Week 4 is going be a ride!! See y’all On the Radio!!