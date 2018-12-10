A Woman Cancels Her Baby Shower After Her Family Mocks Her Baby Name Choice

Non-traditional baby names are as popular now as they’ve ever been. But you’ve gotta know that when you pick a strange name, you’re going to get some strange reactions.

There’s a Facebook post going viral right now from a woman who just canceled her baby shower. Why? Because her family MOCKED the name she picked for her unborn son.

That name? Squire Sebastian Senator.

And she says that’s, quote, “only his first name. This is how it will be. He will not be allowed to have a nickname, he is to be called by his full and complete name.”

She also says, quote, “I never knew my family could be so judgmental,” which is why she called off the shower.

Oh, and one more thing, quote, “No, I was not drunk when I named my child.” (Reddit)

Hmmm..What say you?