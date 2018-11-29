A Woman Watching Netflix While Driving Gets Into a Car Crash
By Gary Rivers
|
Nov 29, 2018 @ 12:40 PM

The entire point of Netflix is that you can watch anything they’ve got whenever you want to watch it.  But this woman may have taken that TOO literally.

The Minnesota State Patrol got several calls around a month ago about a woman who was driving on Interstate 94 in western Minnesota and crossing lanes, going on and off the shoulder, and even running onto the grass.

Then as the troopers got there, they watched the woman go all the way off the road and crash into the median.

And the reason was . . . her iPad was on the passenger seat, and she was watching Netflix.

There’s no word on what kind of ticket she got . . . or what show she was watching.

(CBS 4 – Minneapolis)

 

 

 

 

