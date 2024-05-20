AAA: 1.7 Million Ohioans Traveling Over Memorial Day Weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Traveling more than 50 miles from home for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend?

You won’t be alone.

Of the 43.8 million Americans that AAA says are taking a trip, 1.7 million Ohioans are heading for a beach, a city, the mountains or other destinations.

Those aren’t record numbers, but they would be the third highest ever.

That honor goes to the year 2005.

Kara Hitchins with AAA Public Affairs says more and more school districts are wrapping up the school year before Memorial Day, making travel an easier option.

She says you want to get the car checked out before hitting the road.

And pack plenty of patience and give yourself extra time for slow traffic, especially as you drive through urban areas.