      Weather Alert

AAA: 4.4 Million Ohioans Traveling Over Christmas, New Years

Jim Michaels
Dec 22, 2021 @ 4:39am
(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AAA is expecting the biggest-ever increase in travel for the 11-day Christmas and New Years holiday period.

The 4.4 million Ohioans expected to travel more than 50 miles from home represents a 33-percent increase from last year.

Though most of that travel is on the road, AAA says air travel by Buckeye State residents will increase 181-percent from last year’s meager use of airports and airplanes.

Those figures could be impacted by late-breaking information about the virus.

They say theme parks are a popular destination, so many “Buckeyes” are going to Orlando and Anaheim.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Clinic Mercy Executive: COVID Hospitalizations at Highest Pandemic Levels
Stark Sheriff Offers Tips After Tuscarawas Senior Walks Away from Home
Akron Man Found Guilty in Killing of Lake Man
Canton Police Make Break-In Arrest, Area Police Comparing Notes
Connect With Us Listen To Us On