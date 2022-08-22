AAA 75 Years Into ‘School’s Open’ Campaign

A man waits to cross Clarkson Street, near City-As-School, a public high school, in New York's West Village, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The leaders of the Democrat-controlled state Legislature say lawmakers plan to pass legislation approving the expanded use of speed cameras in New York City school zones and establishing a speed camera demonstration program in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Since before most cars had air conditioning and automatic transmissions, AAA’s “School’s Open, Drive Carefully” campaign has been advising drivers to take extra care this time of year.

That’s particularly important in those morning and afternoon hours when classes are starting or letting out.

The “School’s Open…” campaign started in 1946.

And watch for kids walking to and from school.

176 pedestrians died from traffic crashes in Ohio last year, and that’s up.