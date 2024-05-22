MEMORIAL DAY: AAA Advice on Best Highway Travel Times

DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you’re among the estimated 1.5 million Ohioans taking to the highway this Memorial Day weekend, there are certain times you may want to avoid traveling.

AAA says Thursday from Noon to 6 p.m. and Monday from 3 to 7 are expected to be the busiest.

Kara Hitchins with AAA in Ohio says traveling early or late in the day or even at night will likely get you to your destination faster and safer.

She recommends “packing” your patience.