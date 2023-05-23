AAA: Air Travel With Double-Digit Increases for Holiday
May 23, 2023 8:22AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Holiday travel will be way up this coming weekend.
That’s thanks mainly to a resurgence in air travel, according to AAA.
3.4 million Americans will fly to their destination for Memorial Day, up 11-percent from last year.
For the five-state Midwest region that includes Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin, the auto agency predicts an increase of 13.3-percent in air travel.
That’s 375,000 people taking flights.