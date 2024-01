Motorists make a stop at a Shell gasoline station Friday, July 22, 2022, in Walden, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gone is that $2.20 gasoline from earlier this month.

But the average price according to AAA has dropped below three dollars once again.

The average price for regular in the Canton Massillon metro area is $2.96.

But one year ago at this time, the average price was $3.59.

The statewide average is $3.01 Friday morning.