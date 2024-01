Signs at a shell petrol station in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Global energy giant Shell says annual profits doubled to a record high last year as oil and gas prices soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. London-based Shell Plc on Thursday posted adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for 2022 and $9.8 billion in the fourth quarter. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices in the $2.20s in Stark County are now a distant memory.

the AAA average price Thursday morning in the metro area is $3.10, up 50-cents in the last month.

Both the Ohio and U.S. average prices are just below that $3.10 figure.

GasBuddy has many stations at $3.19.9.